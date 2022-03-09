Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern Seven Health Department to offer new mobile services

The Southern Seven Health Department has gained use of the Wellness on Wheels van from the...
The Southern Seven Health Department has gained use of the Wellness on Wheels van from the Illinois Department of Public Health in order to provide services such as screenings to residents in high health-risk areas.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A new service will be available for residents in the Southern Seven region beginning on March 30.

The Southern Seven Health Department has gained use of the Wellness on Wheels van from the Illinois Department of Public Health in order to provide services such as screenings to residents in high health-risk areas.

This comes as part of a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Events are scheduled in Golconda in Pope County on March 30 at the Golconda Golden Circle Senior Center from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Another event will take place that day at Golconda High School in the Community Room from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Among the free services that the Southern Seven Health Department are NARCAN training, blood pressure tests, and colorectal cancer tests.

Fee-based services include hemoglobin screenings, cholesterol screenings, STD tests, HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high
Missouri's statewide tornado drill will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
Mo. statewide tornado drill this morning

Latest News

The wellness seminar teaches coping strategies for those working in high stress environments.
First Responder Wellness Seminar coming to Cape
According to a news release from Mercy Health Hospice, Camp Robin’s name honors a Lourdes...
Registration open for free day camp for grieving children, teens
Southern 7 Health Dept. is raising awareness for Colorectal Cancer Awareness month.
Southern 7 Health Dept. raises awareness for Colorectal Cancer Awareness month
March is colorectal cancer awareness month and the Southern 7 Health Department is raising...
Southern 7 Health Dept. on colorectal cancer