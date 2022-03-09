Southern Seven Health Department to offer new mobile services

(KFVS) - A new service will be available for residents in the Southern Seven region beginning on March 30.

The Southern Seven Health Department has gained use of the Wellness on Wheels van from the Illinois Department of Public Health in order to provide services such as screenings to residents in high health-risk areas.

This comes as part of a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Events are scheduled in Golconda in Pope County on March 30 at the Golconda Golden Circle Senior Center from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Another event will take place that day at Golconda High School in the Community Room from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Among the free services that the Southern Seven Health Department are NARCAN training, blood pressure tests, and colorectal cancer tests.

Fee-based services include hemoglobin screenings, cholesterol screenings, STD tests, HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests.

