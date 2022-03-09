Southeast Missouri State University Cyber Defense Team wins state championship for 10th year in a row

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Cyber Defense Team has one their 10th consecutive Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

The team competed against 14 other Missouri teams on Feb. 19.

“Having ten straight wins speaks to the strength of the team through the years as well as the strength of our foundation,” said team captain Jennifer Tenholder. “The success of our team this year can be attributed to the efforts of every single member of the team. I have never met a group of people more dedicated and passionate about what they are doing. I am honored to have been able to represent this team as captain, but I would be nothing without them.”

The competition involved teams having to virtually defend a network from active threats.

Students on the team include:

Jared Bowman - senior cybersecurity major - Troy, Mo

Grant Buchheit - junior cybersecurity major - St. Charles, Mo

Weston Cottrell - junior cybersecurity major - Fairbury, Ill

Stephen Gullette - senior cybersecurity major - Cape Girardeau, Mo

Elijah Iverson - junior cybersecurity major - Bloomington, Ill

Ethan Jett - sophomore cybersecurity major - Bloomington

Suzie Luehmann - sophomore cybersecurity major - Granite City, Ill

Luke Skaggs - senior cybersecurity major - Festus, Mo

Jennifer Tenholder - senior cybersecurity major - Florissant, Mo

Grant Trowbridge - senior cybersecurity major - Ten Mile, Tenn

Karl Trowbridge - sophomore cybersecurity major - Ten Mile

Isaac Wilson - senior computer science major - Malden, Mo

