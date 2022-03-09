SIUC professor’s documentary to be shown at Harrisburg Middle School

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois University Carbondale professor’s documentary will be shown Monday, March 14.

The free screening will be at Harrisburg Middle School at 6:30 p.m.

According to a news release from SIUC, “Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing” retraces the battle over commercial logging in the Shawnee National Forest more than three decades ago.

You can watch film trailer below.

The film is by Cade Bursell, a professor in SIUC’s School of Media Arts.

He, along with environmental activists who participated in the protests in the late 1980s and early 1990s and who remain active today, will be present for a panel discussion and Q&A after the film.

