Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sheriff: Kentucky woman killed 2 children, then herself

The man told deputies he was asleep when the attack began and fled the apartment believing he...
The man told deputies he was asleep when the attack began and fled the apartment believing he was the sole target.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A sheriff says an investigation has concluded that a Kentucky woman found dead with her two children in January killed them and then herself.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday that detectives had completed their investigation into the deaths at an apartment in Walton.

A man injured in the stabbing was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He told deputies he was asleep when the attack began and fled the apartment believing he was the sole target.

The sheriff said the crime scene and other evidence collected by investigators corroborated his statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting

Latest News

Paducah 311 was launched in January to enhance the public’s experience by providing more ways...
Paducah 311 making it easier to request brush, yard waste collection
33-year-old Carlos Wallace of Poplar Bluff was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 19 years in prison for 2019 carjacking
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Female Navy pilots take to skies in Virginia Beach
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended