Sheriff: Kentucky woman killed 2 children, then herself

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A sheriff says an investigation has concluded that a Kentucky woman found dead with her two children in January killed them and then herself.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday that detectives had completed their investigation into the deaths at an apartment in Walton.

A man injured in the stabbing was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He told deputies he was asleep when the attack began and fled the apartment believing he was the sole target.

The sheriff said the crime scene and other evidence collected by investigators corroborated his statement.

