SEMO and Red Cross team up for blood drive

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross and Southeast Missouri State University are once again teaming up for the annual Spring Greek Week Blood Drive.

The drive is set to take place from March 27 to 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center, 750 New Madrid, in Cape Girardeau.

According to American Red Cross, last year’s blood drive collected over 1,000 donations, making it the second largest collegiate blood drive in the Missouri-Arkansas region in 2021, and amongst the top 10 overall in the region.

For over 15 years, this blood drive has helped replenish the regional blood supply with over 15,000 blood donations collected. This year’s drive is expecting to collect over 975 donations.

The Red Cross and Southeast Missouri State University are inviting students, staff, faculty and the residents of the Cape and southeastern Missouri area to rally around this annual lifesaving cause.

Leading the way, Kate Appleman, President of the Red Cross Club at Southeast Missouri State.

Kate and her fellow students have embraced the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross and helped ensure that patients who need blood are being supported.

“Blood drives are one of my favorite things to do with the American Red Cross,” said Appleman. “I am excited that my university has the opportunity to host such a huge drive. Last year, we collected 1,011 units and I hope that this year’s drive is an even bigger success. I can’t wait to see the impact this drive will make on thousands of people.”

All who attempt to give blood at this drive will get a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics.

They will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California. The package includes two tickets to 2022 MLB All-Star Saturday, the 2022 Home Run Derby, and the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, four-night hotel accommodations, plus a $750 gift card for expenses.

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org, and enter sponsor code: SEMOGreekWeek, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

