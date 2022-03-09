Resources available to help Dec. 10 tornado victims apply for FEMA relief, SBA loans

(KFVS) - An online webinar will be held Thursday, March 10 to help victims of the Dec. 10 tornadoes learn how they can apply for a Small Business Administration disaster loans.

It will last from noon to 1 p.m. and can be reached by visiting https://tinyurl.com/5djy47y9.

You can listen to an audio version of the webinar by calling 1-502-625-5757 and using the conference ID number 833789041.

Meanwhile, FEMA paperwork assistance will be available for victims trying to apply.

Victims of the tornado who have not applied yet are encouraged to do so by March 14.

Representatives will be assisting people applying for assistance on Friday, March 11 at the Mayfield Plaza Shopping Center, 1102 Paris Rd., Suite 4.

On March 12, you can seek assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-2262.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.