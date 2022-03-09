Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 19 years in prison for 2019 carjacking

33-year-old Carlos Wallace of Poplar Bluff was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.
33-year-old Carlos Wallace of Poplar Bluff was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.(WILX)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced in Cape Girardeau Wednesday for crimes including carjacking.

33-year-old Carlos Wallace of Poplar Bluff was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.

His charges were carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Court documents say the crime occurred on Dec. 11, 2019, when Wallace stopped a victim and climbed into the back seat.

He then ordered the victim to drive, and after the victim refused to do so, Wallace shot him in the leg.

Once the victim left the vehicle, Wallace drove off in the vehicle.

He has a prior conviction for felony domestic assault.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting

Latest News

Paducah 311 was launched in January to enhance the public’s experience by providing more ways...
Paducah 311 making it easier to request brush, yard waste collection
For over 15 years, this blood drive has helped replenish the regional blood supply with over...
SEMO and Red Cross team up for blood drive
In 2019, Firehouse Chili raised $1700 dollars.
Firehouse Chili in Paducah benefitting United Way
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19