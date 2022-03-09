Heartland Votes
Pleasant tomorrow. Cold and snow Friday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Heartland. This evening will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures falling into the upper 30s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny south to partly cloudy north. It will be mild again with highs ranging from near 50 north to the upper 50s south.

A strong cold front will move towards the Heartland Friday. This front will bring sharply falling temperatures along with snow. Highs will occur early in the morning with temperatures falling to below freezing late in the day. Right now it looks as though much of the Heartland could receive between one and two inches of snow with locally heavier amounts possible.

