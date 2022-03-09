Heartland Votes
Paducah river boat

It’s steamboat docking season in Paducah
Beginning in the final week of April, there will be more visits than ever by American Queen Voyages and American Cruise Lines.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Beginning in the final week of April, there will be more visits than ever by American Queen Voyages and American Cruise Lines.

“Paducah is delighted to see a steamboat season with more scheduled stops than ever before. There are 63 planned visits by six ships,” said Mary Hammond, executive director of Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Each cruise line’s proven safety protocols led to successful voyages in 2021 and paved the way for expanded itineraries in 2022. Passengers from around the globe visit Paducah via America’s inland waterways, where they are free to immerse themselves in Paducah’s unique creative culture and unmatched hospitality.

Find more information about the stops at www.paducah.travel.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

