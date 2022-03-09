Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah 311 making it easier to request brush, yard waste collection

Paducah 311 was launched in January to enhance the public’s experience by providing more ways...
Paducah 311 was launched in January to enhance the public’s experience by providing more ways to request a service, report issues, or ask a question through an app and online portal.(Paducah 311)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah 311 says it will be making it easier for residents to let the Public Works Department know about yard debris ready for collection.

There are several ways to request a brush or yard waste collection:

  • Submit through the Paducah 311 app. To use the Paducah 311 app, download MyCivic 311 at no charge via the Google Play Store or the App Store. Once downloaded, find Paducah 311, click Report an Issue, and select Brush Pickup.
  • Submit through the Paducah 311 online portal. The portal is linked in several locations on the City’s website including the bottom of each page.
  • Call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.

Regarding the collection of brush and yard debris, small amounts of yard debris can be placed in garbage rollouts.

To make the collection of brush as efficient as possible and to prevent the blocking of storm drainage systems, Paducah 311 asks that you place brush and yard debris near the edge of the road and not in the alleys. 

Try to avoid placing debris under utility lines or near objects such as parked cars or fire hydrants.

The request types that can be submitted through Paducah 311 include

  • Abandoned Vehicle
  • Brush Pickup
  • City Employment
  • Code Enforcement
  • Dead Animal
  • General Finance Request
  • General Information Request
  • General Parks Service Request
  • General Police Request
  • Right-of-Way Obstructions
  • Potholes
  • Program & Event Inquiries
  • Property Maintenance

Please note that Paducah 311 is not for emergencies. Call 911 for emergency situations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Casting calls to be held for film being shot in Poplar Bluff
3 officers injured in gunfire exchange in Joplin, Mo.
Officer, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.; 2 other officers injured
Corporal Ben Cooper/Joplin Police Dept.
Police identify Joplin Police Dept. officer killed in the line of duty; suspect identified

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Governor Beshear signed the Name, Image, Likeness Bill on Wednesday morning, March 9.
Gov. Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness Bill
The man told deputies he was asleep when the attack began and fled the apartment believing he...
Sheriff: Kentucky woman killed 2 children, then herself