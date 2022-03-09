Paducah 311 making it easier to request brush, yard waste collection

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah 311 says it will be making it easier for residents to let the Public Works Department know about yard debris ready for collection.

There are several ways to request a brush or yard waste collection:

Submit through the Paducah 311 app. To use the Paducah 311 app, download MyCivic 311 at no charge via the Google Play Store or the App Store. Once downloaded, find Paducah 311, click Report an Issue, and select Brush Pickup.

Submit through the Paducah 311 online portal . The portal is linked in several locations on the City’s website including the bottom of each page.

Call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.

Regarding the collection of brush and yard debris, small amounts of yard debris can be placed in garbage rollouts.

To make the collection of brush as efficient as possible and to prevent the blocking of storm drainage systems, Paducah 311 asks that you place brush and yard debris near the edge of the road and not in the alleys.

Try to avoid placing debris under utility lines or near objects such as parked cars or fire hydrants.

The request types that can be submitted through Paducah 311 include

Abandoned Vehicle

Brush Pickup

City Employment

Code Enforcement

Dead Animal

General Finance Request

General Information Request

General Parks Service Request

General Police Request

Right-of-Way Obstructions

Potholes

Program & Event Inquiries

Property Maintenance

Please note that Paducah 311 is not for emergencies. Call 911 for emergency situations.

