More businesses coming to the Cape Girardeau area

There are a few grand openings and ground breakings happening in Cape Girardeau. City officials said they want to see this trend on the rise.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There are a few grand openings and ground breakings happening in Cape Girardeau. City officials said they want to see this trend on the rise.

“It’s taken every bit of a year to get to a groundbreaking but it well worth it,” Lindsey Radcliffe, Chief Executive Officer of Morning Star Behavioral Associates said.

She’s expanding their clinic from the Marquette to Main Street. She said their goal is to stay downtown Cape Girardeau

“We’re hoping to service around 125 to 150... We have folks driving as far as 2 hours away to come to service here in Cape Girardeau,” Radcliffe said.

Casey Brunke with the City of Cape Girardeau explained new and expanding businesses are what help keep the city going.

“We are a regional hub and daily population swells. We have got many restaurants, businesses, shops, things like that,” Brunke said.

Although the pandemic was a tough time for local businesses, she shared the city is seeing most of them stick around.

“If one business leaves and another one comes in, that would hopefully level everything out... We never like to see anything close but understand that there are circumstances beyond our control,” Brunke said.

She said she hopes to see more businesses make their way to the area.

“Any new business is typically good for the City of Cape Girardeau,” Brunke said.

“We’ll keep on trucking and keep on growing for you,” Radcliffe said.

You can check the Cape Girardeau city website for more information on the businesses in Cape Girardeau

