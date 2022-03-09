Heartland Votes
Missouri House tries again for photo voter ID requirement

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican Missouri lawmakers are trying again to require photo identification to vote.

The GOP-led House on Tuesday advanced a photo identification requirement for voters. The bill needs another vote of approval to go to the Senate.

Missouri voters in 2016 amended the state constitution to require photo IDs. But the Missouri Supreme Court later gutted the rule.

Republican supporters say photo identification makes voting more secure. Democrats argue photo IDs only prevent voter impersonation, which they say is not an issue.

Another measure approved Tuesday would amend the Constitution again to try to require photo identification.

