Light Rain & Few Flurries Possible This Morning

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies start off early Wednesday. A few showers can linger in our southern counties. Areas north of the rain could have a mix of snowflakes and even a few flurries in our northern counties. No impacts anticipated other. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Clouds will clear quickly and give us sunny skies through the rest of the day. Temperatures will inch back closer to average with highs in the low 50s north to mid 50s south.

Additional sunny skies and more mild temperatures arrives on Thursday before our next impactful system which will be on Friday. Rain transitioning into snow is very likely with enough moisture mixed with cold air as a front will move through. Models continue to indicate higher chances for accumulating snow. This does not look to be a significant event, but we are monitoring this closely as there could be the possibility of slick travel.

Behind this system, frigid air sets us up for the first half of the weekend. Temps Saturday morning will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits! Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s on Saturday. Temps will warm back up quickly Sunday through next week. Reminder that daylight saving time begins Sunday. You will spring your clocks forward 1 hour Saturday night.

-Lisa

