Heartland delivery company says high gas prices are starting to impact business

MARION, IL. (KFVS) - Prices at the pump continue to climb daily in the Heartland.

One delivery courier says that he has to fill up every single day.

So, how are high gas prices effecting his delivery services?

Mike Lange of on Call Courier says he fills up every day to day and a half. He tells me last year at this time it cost him nearly 50 dollars to fill up, now its nearly 100 dollars with each visit to the pump.

“I drive around and I’m like, ‘what is the gas price this going to be this hour?’” said Lange.

Lange is the Owner of On Call Courier. Higher gas prices will impact his business, but how long before those costs are passed along to customers?

“As of right now, I have not done anything as far as raising prices. I’m going to see how long I can actually go without impacting my customers,” said Lange.

Southern Illinois makes up most of Lange’s Market, But Lange will also take some deliveries out of state.

“Every time that I do get a, whenever I get a request I do have too, I have to think about it a little bit more as far as if it’s going to be worth the drive of where I’m going,” said Lange.

Now the price of gas will spike again following President Biden’s announcement that he is banning all Russian Oil Imports to the U.S.

“This is a step that we’re taking to inflict further pain on Putin but there will be costs as well here in the United States,” said President Joe Biden.

Russian oil accounts for 8-percent of oil imports to the U.S. Domestic oil producers will increase production, but in the short term it won’t be enough to fill the void of Russian oil.

“I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home,” said Biden.

Lange meanwhile is looking for ways to stay in business, without driving away customers because of rising fuel prices.

“I’ve still got to make a living, and but I also don’t want to run away my customers at the same time. So I’m not going to turn anything down,” Said Lange.

While local businesses a bracing for higher fuel costs, energy experts also say cargo shipping prices will increase and airline tickets could ultimately go up as well.

