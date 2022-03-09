Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson planning trade mission trip overseas

Gov. Parson will travel overseas for a trade mission.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is currently planning a trip overseas.

The governor said that he and his wife, Teresa, will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland in an effort to lure more companies to the Show Me State.

It’s the governor’s third international trade mission since taking office.

According to the governor’s office, Ireland and The UK accounted for nearly $500 million in Missouri exports in 2021.

Parson is scheduled to leave on Friday and be back next weekend.

