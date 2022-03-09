Gov. Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness Bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 6 on Wednesday morning, March 9, allowing student-athletes in Kentucky to receive fair compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the bipartisan bill codifies name, image, likeness agreement rights and provides a framework for students, colleges and universities.

The governor signed an executive order on the matter in 2021.

“Today we are once again showing some of that Team Kentucky spirit by working together, universities as well as leadership of both parties, to help our world-class student-athletes in Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said after signing legislation in the statehouse Rotunda. “The Commonwealth of Kentucky will continue to recruit top athletes, and when student-athletes choose to come here to win titles and enjoy our outstanding collegiate environment, they know they have the same rights and opportunities as those in other states. We all agree, for any athlete, their name, image and likeness is their own and no one else’s.”

Many university leaders, athletic coaches and student-athletes applauded Gov. Beshear’s action.

“Our state legislature passed the NIL bill as a bipartisan bill in our state, and it was nearly unanimous, which shows just how important this is for our student-athletes and our universities,” University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari said. “I think people are going to read this bill from around the country and use it as model legislation the same way they did our executive order. This is exactly what we needed, and I am so proud of our state and appreciative of our legislature, the governor and all of our leaders.”

The NCAA Board of Governors has preliminarily approved changes to their eligibility rules that would allow such compensation, and the U.S. Congress has held hearings on creating a national standard for compensation; however, until that happens, Kentucky colleges and universities would have faced a competitive disadvantage without the Governor’s executive order and Senate Bill 6.

Kentucky colleges and universities have been directed to provide education and other resources to assist students with financial literacy, time management and social media and brand management.

In addition, colleges and universities will retain the flexibility to reasonably limit the time, dates and associations from which the student-athlete may earn compensation.

