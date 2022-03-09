Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny skies, mild temps today

Your First Alert noon forecast on 3/9.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KFVS) - Winter makes a return on Friday, with colder weather and snowfall back in the forecast.

Until then, the forecast looks pretty seasonable for March.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says highs this afternoon and on Thursday will mainly be in the 50s with a good amount of sunshine expected both days.

Temperatures will be dropping on Friday as precipitation moves into the area.

We will wake up to dry skies, but the snow will push south and east into the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours. There will likely be some slick spots, especially into the evening hours.

Most of the Heartland will pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow, with some scattered areas seeing 3 inches.

It turns very cold Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the teens and feels like numbers will drop into the single digits early Saturday.

