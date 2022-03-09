Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Firehouse Chili in Paducah benefitting United Way

In 2019, Firehouse Chili raised $1700 dollars.
In 2019, Firehouse Chili raised $1700 dollars.(City of Paducah)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is holding Firehouse Chili to benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.

All are invited to Fire Station #1 at 301 Washington Street, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, November 19, to purchase a bowl of chili, hot dog, or a boxed meal with chili, a hotdog, chips, dessert, and drink. 

Paducah firefighters will be cooking the chili. 

Human Resources Generalist McKenzie Huskey is coordinating the lunch. 

“We are thankful to be able to provide this fundraising luncheon this year,” Huskey said. “Due to COVID-19, we had to cancel last year’s event. I want to thank the Paducah Fire Department for hosting the luncheon and cooking the amazing chili. This is a great opportunity to enjoy great food and networking and give back to the community. I encourage everyone to stop by Station 1 and support the United Way.”

Huskey added that donations from city staff and sponsors make this annual event successful. 

“Midtown Market provides the meat to make the chili, and Pepsi MidAmerica donates the drinks and a promotional banner. Artisan Kitchen is donating bakery items while Sam’s Club and Walmart are providing gift cards to help purchase luncheon supplies. This generosity enables 100% of the proceeds to benefit the United Way.”

According to the City of Paducah, in 2019, Firehouse Chili raised $1,700 dollars. 

Annually, City of Paducah employees raise approximately $10,000 for the United Way through fundraising events such as Firehouse Chili and employee contributions out of paychecks.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting

Latest News

Paducah 311 was launched in January to enhance the public’s experience by providing more ways...
Paducah 311 making it easier to request brush, yard waste collection
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Governor Beshear signed the Name, Image, Likeness Bill on Wednesday morning, March 9.
Gov. Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness Bill