Firehouse Chili in Paducah benefitting United Way

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is holding Firehouse Chili to benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.

All are invited to Fire Station #1 at 301 Washington Street, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, November 19, to purchase a bowl of chili, hot dog, or a boxed meal with chili, a hotdog, chips, dessert, and drink.

Paducah firefighters will be cooking the chili.

Human Resources Generalist McKenzie Huskey is coordinating the lunch.

“We are thankful to be able to provide this fundraising luncheon this year,” Huskey said. “Due to COVID-19, we had to cancel last year’s event. I want to thank the Paducah Fire Department for hosting the luncheon and cooking the amazing chili. This is a great opportunity to enjoy great food and networking and give back to the community. I encourage everyone to stop by Station 1 and support the United Way.”

Huskey added that donations from city staff and sponsors make this annual event successful.

“Midtown Market provides the meat to make the chili, and Pepsi MidAmerica donates the drinks and a promotional banner. Artisan Kitchen is donating bakery items while Sam’s Club and Walmart are providing gift cards to help purchase luncheon supplies. This generosity enables 100% of the proceeds to benefit the United Way.”

According to the City of Paducah, in 2019, Firehouse Chili raised $1,700 dollars.

Annually, City of Paducah employees raise approximately $10,000 for the United Way through fundraising events such as Firehouse Chili and employee contributions out of paychecks.

