Firefighters respond to broken gas line on Broadway in Cape Girardeau

A gas line was struck in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a broken gas line on Broadway on Wednesday afternoon, March 9.

Broadway was closed between Fountain and Frederick. The estimated duration was about an hour.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Ameren Electric employees were working in the area when someone struck a gas line.

The Discovery Playhouse was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters say crews checked other nearby businesses like the Corner Store, Bank of Missouri, etc. for gas levels, but found everything was ok.

