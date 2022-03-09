Firefighters respond to broken gas line on Broadway in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a broken gas line on Broadway on Wednesday afternoon, March 9.

Broadway was closed between Fountain and Frederick. The estimated duration was about an hour.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Ameren Electric employees were working in the area when someone struck a gas line.

The Discovery Playhouse was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters say crews checked other nearby businesses like the Corner Store, Bank of Missouri, etc. for gas levels, but found everything was ok.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.