Heartland Votes
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart

Crews responded to a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart.

According to the Murphysboro mayor and another official on scene, the fire started on the roof. They said sales associates saw debris fall into the shoe department. They tried to put the fire out, but when they were successful, they called 911.

That call came in around 10:01 a.m.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

According to Murphysboro police, the fire department is on scene and it’s an active investigation.

The Carbondale Fire Department said they also have a crew on scene.

Crews with the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Fire Department also responded.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens released the following statement:

“As many of you already know, there was a fire at the Murphysboro Wal-Mart today. The fire started on the roof in the back of the building sometime between 9 am and 10 am. The roof burned long enough that burning material fell through the ceiling into the shoe section. This ignited shoes and other products.

Wal-Mart associates attempted to put out the fire without success. Murphysboro and Carbondale Fire Departments as well as the Murphysboro Police Department responded rapidly, extinguished the fire, and secured the area.

I have been in contact with the Murphysboro Wal-Mart store manager and regional managers for Wal-Mart this morning. It is presumed that much of product in the store will have to be thrown away and replaced due to smoke damage. This means the store will be closed for a significant period of time. No reopening date has been discussed or estimated.

I am thankful more than anything that no one was killed or injured. I will continue to provide updates as I have relevant information to share.”

