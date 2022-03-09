Casting calls to be held for film being shot in Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Casting calls will be held in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff for an independent feature film.

According to a news release from Dr. Jim Dufek with the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University, Framework Productions, from New York City, is producing the film Herd and hosting the casting calls.

They are looking for background actors on March 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway, in Cape Girardeau and at 7 p.m. at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday, March 23.

The feature length zombie movie is looking for local people, ages 18 or older, to be background actors in Poplar Bluff. The background characters include militia, farmers, hunters, college students and zombies.

Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28.

According to the news release, the background actors will work 1-2 days during that time. Dates and times will be given to selected groups and a brief “zombie school” lesson will be presented to those chosen for the film.

He said production requires proof of vaccination to be considered and rapid COVID-19 tests will be administered upon arrival on set.

