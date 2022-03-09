Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Casting calls to be held for film being shot in Poplar Bluff

Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Casting calls will be held in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff for an independent feature film.

According to a news release from Dr. Jim Dufek with the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University, Framework Productions, from New York City, is producing the film Herd and hosting the casting calls.

They are looking for background actors on March 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway, in Cape Girardeau and at 7 p.m. at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday, March 23.

The feature length zombie movie is looking for local people, ages 18 or older, to be background actors in Poplar Bluff. The background characters include militia, farmers, hunters, college students and zombies.

Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28.

According to the news release, the background actors will work 1-2 days during that time. Dates and times will be given to selected groups and a brief “zombie school” lesson will be presented to those chosen for the film.

He said production requires proof of vaccination to be considered and rapid COVID-19 tests will be administered upon arrival on set.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting

Latest News

Paducah 311 was launched in January to enhance the public’s experience by providing more ways...
Paducah 311 making it easier to request brush, yard waste collection
33-year-old Carlos Wallace of Poplar Bluff was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 19 years in prison for 2019 carjacking
For over 15 years, this blood drive has helped replenish the regional blood supply with over...
SEMO and Red Cross team up for blood drive
In 2019, Firehouse Chili raised $1700 dollars.
Firehouse Chili in Paducah benefitting United Way
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19