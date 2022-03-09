Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Capaha Pond gearing up to be dredged

Capaha Park improvements in Cape Girardeau
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Capaha Park pond is set to be dredged in the upcoming months.

The pond will be restored to its original depth with other improvements on the way.

“I come out here to get a piece of mind. Look at the water and just be a part of this community really,” Cape resident Mark Sparks said.

He spends a lot of time at Capaha Park.

He said dredging the pond will be beneficial to everyone who visits: “It will keep the ducks safe. It will keep the children safe out here. If they, do it economic friendly.”

City parks Director Doug Gannon says his first order of business is to drain the pond, “And then we will dredge it back to its original depth.”

He said the purpose of dredging the pond, is to restore its habitat and help beautify the park. This makes it both beneficial to nature and its visitors. “The plan is, is to create better fishing habitat and create a better facility for the community to enjoy.”

Which is what resident Curtis Sanford said he will continue to do as he spends time at the park enjoying the views and metal detecting. “Well, I think any change for our environment, especially for the animals and the pond, I think would be really good for the environment. And it probably really needs to be cleaned out.”

Gannon says it’s been around 50 years since the pond was drained, and the dredging process should start within the next few months.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high
Missouri's statewide tornado drill will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
Mo. statewide tornado drill this morning

Latest News

Beginning in the final week of April, there will be more visits than ever by American Queen...
Paducah river boat
There are a few grand openings and ground breakings happening in Cape Girardeau. City officials...
More businesses coming to the Cape Girardeau area
The Southern Seven Health Department has gained use of the Wellness on Wheels van from the...
Southern Seven Health Department to offer new mobile services
Heartland Delivery company says high gas prices are starting to impact business.
Heartland delivery company says high gas prices are starting to impact business