Capaha Pond gearing up to be dredged

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Capaha Park pond is set to be dredged in the upcoming months.

The pond will be restored to its original depth with other improvements on the way.

“I come out here to get a piece of mind. Look at the water and just be a part of this community really,” Cape resident Mark Sparks said.

He spends a lot of time at Capaha Park.

He said dredging the pond will be beneficial to everyone who visits: “It will keep the ducks safe. It will keep the children safe out here. If they, do it economic friendly.”

City parks Director Doug Gannon says his first order of business is to drain the pond, “And then we will dredge it back to its original depth.”

He said the purpose of dredging the pond, is to restore its habitat and help beautify the park. This makes it both beneficial to nature and its visitors. “The plan is, is to create better fishing habitat and create a better facility for the community to enjoy.”

Which is what resident Curtis Sanford said he will continue to do as he spends time at the park enjoying the views and metal detecting. “Well, I think any change for our environment, especially for the animals and the pond, I think would be really good for the environment. And it probably really needs to be cleaned out.”

Gannon says it’s been around 50 years since the pond was drained, and the dredging process should start within the next few months.

