Heartland Votes
Advertisement

6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) – Police in Oregon found a 6-month-old baby “virtually unresponsive” in a hotel room Monday night during a welfare check for the infant’s 28-year-old mother.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the baby had been strapped in a stroller car seat for four days after his mother died from an apparent heroin overdose.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment. Police say the infant suffered severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.

Hospital officials told police the baby’s condition has improved dramatically since being admitted and is ready to be released to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Police credit the DHS caseworker who checked on the 28-year-old woman for saving the infant’s life.

The mother’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting

Latest News

Paducah 311 was launched in January to enhance the public’s experience by providing more ways...
Paducah 311 making it easier to request brush, yard waste collection
33-year-old Carlos Wallace of Poplar Bluff was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 19 years in prison for 2019 carjacking
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Female Navy pilots take to skies in Virginia Beach
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended