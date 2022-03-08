Sikeston St. Patrick’s Day Festival postponed due to weather

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Downtown Sikeston St. Patrick’s Day Festival was postponed due to weather.

According to a news release from Jason Davis, executive director for Historic Downtown Sikeston, due to the possibility of winter weather that could cause slick road conditions, as well as cold weather on Saturday, the festival and homebrew competition was postponed until Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be in Legion Park in downtown Sikeston.

They said all details remain the same and any tickets bought for March 12 will be good for the 19th.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.