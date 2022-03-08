Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sikeston St. Patrick’s Day Festival postponed due to weather

The Downtown Sikeston St. Patrick's Day Festival and Homebrew Competition will be in Legion...
The Downtown Sikeston St. Patrick's Day Festival and Homebrew Competition will be in Legion Park in downtown Sikeston.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Downtown Sikeston St. Patrick’s Day Festival was postponed due to weather.

According to a news release from Jason Davis, executive director for Historic Downtown Sikeston, due to the possibility of winter weather that could cause slick road conditions, as well as cold weather on Saturday, the festival and homebrew competition was postponed until Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be in Legion Park in downtown Sikeston.

They said all details remain the same and any tickets bought for March 12 will be good for the 19th.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high
Parts of western Kentucky and western Tennessee are under a Tornado Watch until 7 a.m. on Monday.
First Alert: Storms overnight in the Heartland
Today, there will be low-lying areas that have standing water due to the heavy rain. Watch out...
First Alert: Much colder and drier this evening

Latest News

Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.
National Weather Service confirms tornado Sunday night in northern Arkansas
MMA fight scheduled at A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
MMA fans to flock to Cape Girardeau for Cage of Honor 85
MMA fight scheduled at A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
MMA fans to flock to Cape Girardeau for Cage of Honor 85
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects