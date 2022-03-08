Plant nurseries are gearing up for Spring

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s March and that means Springtime weather is just around the corner.

With warmer weather coming you might find yourself out in your yard more planting trees or tending to your garden.

That’s why nurseries are starting to ramp up getting supplies and plants ready to go for their customers.

Plants Plus in Cape Girardeau just received some shipments and have on hand hundreds and hundreds of different types of flowers and plants.

“It’s been slow all Winter and then we get all this new stuff in and we get to watch it start to grow,” Joe Touchette said. “Some of this stuff was potted last week and it’s already starting to bloom. A little bit of warmth in this greenhouse really makes a difference.”

They are even already seeing sales this time of year and will see more in the warmer days ahead.

“We make a large percentage of our sales in March and April,” Touchette said. “So it’s important to have the product here for the people. We don’t want to look like we don’t have what you want so we try to have what we can.”

Some of the big sellers this time of year are bedding plants, hanging baskets, azaleas, roses and more.

