National Weather Service confirms tornado Sunday night in northern Arkansas

EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in Little Rock determined a tornado hit parts of Izard and Sharp Counties late Sunday night.

The EF-2 twister damaged homes from Sage to near Evening Shade. Five people suffered injuries in the storm.

The National Weather Service plans additional surveys in the next few days.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.