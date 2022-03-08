National Weather Service confirms tornado Sunday night in northern Arkansas
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in Little Rock determined a tornado hit parts of Izard and Sharp Counties late Sunday night.
The EF-2 twister damaged homes from Sage to near Evening Shade. Five people suffered injuries in the storm.
The National Weather Service plans additional surveys in the next few days.
