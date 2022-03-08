Heartland Votes
Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms tornado Sunday night in northern Arkansas

Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.
Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.(KAIT-TV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in Little Rock determined a tornado hit parts of Izard and Sharp Counties late Sunday night.

The EF-2 twister damaged homes from Sage to near Evening Shade. Five people suffered injuries in the storm.

The National Weather Service plans additional surveys in the next few days.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high
Parts of western Kentucky and western Tennessee are under a Tornado Watch until 7 a.m. on Monday.
First Alert: Storms overnight in the Heartland
Today, there will be low-lying areas that have standing water due to the heavy rain. Watch out...
First Alert: Much colder and drier this evening

Latest News

The Downtown Sikeston St. Patrick's Day Festival and Homebrew Competition will be in Legion...
Sikeston St. Patrick’s Day Festival postponed due to weather
MMA fight scheduled at A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
MMA fans to flock to Cape Girardeau for Cage of Honor 85
MMA fight scheduled at A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
MMA fans to flock to Cape Girardeau for Cage of Honor 85
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects