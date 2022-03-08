Murphysboro man found guilty in Carbondale stabbing case

(KFVS) - A man has been convicted in a 2021 stabbing incident in Carbondale.

40-year-old Commodore Jackson of Murphysboro was found guilty on charges including four counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, one county of Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm and one count of Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon.

According to a statement from the Jackson County State’s Attorney, on November 5, 2021, officers were called to the scene of a stabbing where they found a man bleeding profusely with multiple wounds.

The victim was later taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was treated.

Video evidence showed Jackson joining a group at a bar as a birthday celebration was going on.

Jackson created an incident, and later as he and the victim exited the bar, Jackson assaulted him with the knife.

The victim tried to get away, but Jackson chased him and stabbed him multiple times.

His sentencing date is scheduled for June 2, 2022.

