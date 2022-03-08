Heartland Votes
Mostly Cloudy & Cool Tuesday

Sunshine will come back after today...
Your First Alert morning forecast on 3/8.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST
Good Tuesday Morning! Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the Heartland with temperatures in the 30s. Light northerly winds will continue through the day. What will determine the high temperatures will be the amount of cloud cover today. Upper-level and lower-level clouds cool keep temperatures slightly cooler in the low to mid 40s. This will still be below average for this time of year.

A weak disturbance to our south will add thicker clouds across KY, TN, and the Bootheel tonight. We could even see a few showers late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

The sun will be back Wednesday into Thursday with high temps reaching the 50s once again. Friday will be the day to watch as models are hinting at a system that could bring us snow during the afternoon and evening hours. It is too early to talk about amounts, but there is the potential for accumulating snowfall.

-Lisa

