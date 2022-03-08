MMA fans to flock to Cape Girardeau for Cage of Honor 85

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - MMA fans will flock to the A.C. Brase Arena this weekend.

Cage of Honor 85 will be Saturday, March 12.

Promoter Johnny Price said the matches will include amateurs and professionals. He expects the competition to be intense and entertaining for the fans.

“For the fans’ entertainment, I think it’s gonna be fireworks all night. Me and D-Ray, my business partner, went over the card a little bit and we can’t even pick what fight of the night is, they could literally go from the first fight to the end,” he said.

“I’m really excited, man. Me and my team been putting in that work, so we’re ready to go. Give a show for everybody,” said Ethan Ray, Cage of Honor 85 fighter.

Doors open for Cage of Honor 85 at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The matches start at 7.

You can buy tickets at the door.

