Mississippi River rising following recent rainfall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River in Cape GIrardeau saw a sharp rise following Sunday’s heavy rainfall.

A look at the rising river on Monday, March 7.

According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to 21.5 feet by Tuesday morning, March 8.

That’s still well below the flood stage of 32 feet.

Forecasters expect the river to climb to more than 24 feet by this weekend.

