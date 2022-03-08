Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mississippi River rising following recent rainfall

The Mississippi River rose after recent rainfall.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River in Cape GIrardeau saw a sharp rise following Sunday’s heavy rainfall.

A look at the rising river on Monday, March 7.

According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to 21.5 feet by Tuesday morning, March 8.

That’s still well below the flood stage of 32 feet.

Forecasters expect the river to climb to more than 24 feet by this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high
Missouri's statewide tornado drill will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
Mo. statewide tornado drill this morning

Latest News

Beginning in the final week of April, there will be more visits than ever by American Queen...
Paducah river boat
There are a few grand openings and ground breakings happening in Cape Girardeau. City officials...
More businesses coming to the Cape Girardeau area
The Southern Seven Health Department has gained use of the Wellness on Wheels van from the...
Southern Seven Health Department to offer new mobile services
The restored pond will be good for the environment, community and the habitat.
Capaha Pond gearing up to be dredged
Heartland Delivery company says high gas prices are starting to impact business.
Heartland delivery company says high gas prices are starting to impact business