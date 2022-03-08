First Responder Wellness Seminar coming to Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders from around the region are making their way to Cape Girardeau on Thursday.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is hosting its inaugural wellness seminar teaching coping strategies for those working in high stress environments.

“We have some nationally known speakers coming in. These are some people that have dealt with this over the years and have overcome it.” Assistant Chief Rodney Barker said the wellness seminar is to help first responders overcome any mental health problems that they may suffer from. “It’s a seminar for how to deal with stress. Tips on what to watch for with post traumatic stress syndrome. Some suicide prevention information. Which is a large part of deaths of police officers at this time.”

He put together the Shield of Honor Wellness seminar, to help other first responders overcome stress and mental health issues.

“I want them to be able to recognize that they may have a problem dealing with any critical incident that they have encountered during their career and there are people there to help them.”

That’s why he encourages all first responders or individuals working in a law enforcement capacity to register.

“They can contact Cape PD.”

The wellness seminar will be held this Thursday and Friday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.