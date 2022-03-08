Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Responder Wellness Seminar coming to Cape

Cape police mental health seminar
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders from around the region are making their way to Cape Girardeau on Thursday.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is hosting its inaugural wellness seminar teaching coping strategies for those working in high stress environments.

“We have some nationally known speakers coming in. These are some people that have dealt with this over the years and have overcome it.” Assistant Chief Rodney Barker said the wellness seminar is to help first responders overcome any mental health problems that they may suffer from. “It’s a seminar for how to deal with stress. Tips on what to watch for with post traumatic stress syndrome. Some suicide prevention information. Which is a large part of deaths of police officers at this time.”

He put together the Shield of Honor Wellness seminar, to help other first responders overcome stress and mental health issues.

“I want them to be able to recognize that they may have a problem dealing with any critical incident that they have encountered during their career and there are people there to help them.”

That’s why he encourages all first responders or individuals working in a law enforcement capacity to register.

“They can contact Cape PD.”

The wellness seminar will be held this Thursday and Friday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high
Parts of western Kentucky and western Tennessee are under a Tornado Watch until 7 a.m. on Monday.
First Alert: Storms overnight in the Heartland
Today, there will be low-lying areas that have standing water due to the heavy rain. Watch out...
First Alert: Much colder and drier this evening

Latest News

The Downtown Sikeston St. Patrick's Day Festival and Homebrew Competition will be in Legion...
Sikeston St. Patrick’s Day Festival postponed due to weather
Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.
National Weather Service confirms tornado Sunday night in northern Arkansas
MMA fight scheduled at A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
MMA fans to flock to Cape Girardeau for Cage of Honor 85
MMA fight scheduled at A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
MMA fans to flock to Cape Girardeau for Cage of Honor 85
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects