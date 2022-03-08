Drivers search for other transportation as gas prices reach record numbers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You may be thinking about ditching your car as gas prices reach record highs.

Local bicycle and motorcycle shop owners say they expect drivers to park their 4 wheels in favor of 2 wheels.

“Gas is like the biggest thing,” Kit Cameron, Co-Owner of Law Bikes LLC said. “People do not want to be stuck at home they want to go out and travel.”

Cameron said he expects motorcycle sales to pick up this year, as gas prices recently hit a national cost of $4 a gallon.

“These things get like 30 plus miles per gallon and as much as gas is going to cost, that a bonus,” Cameron said.

He said summer is normally a busy season for him and his team. This time around they are preparing for customers a bit early.

“Before summer gets here, because I think the gas prices are still going to go up,” Cameron said.

According to AAA, Illinois has the highest gas prices in the Heartland at $4.30.

Kentucky is not far behind at $3.81.

Missouri’s average is $3.63, with several counties in southeast Missouri with some of the highest costs in the state.

“What we’re really seeing a lot of surges in eclectic bikes, or electric assist bikes,” Don Hinkebein, manager of Cape Bicycle Cycling and Fitness said.

He explained a lot of his customers have a short commute to work, and cycling is a much cheaper alternative.

“This bike here is really a car replacement,” Hinkebein said. “We had not seen a surge in sales lie that since the early 1970s, with the first gasoline crisis”

He said as gas continues to spike, he hopes to see more people look for other ways to get to the places they need to be.

“Not only to replace cars but to more help transportation,” Hinkebein said.

According to CBS News, gas is just pennies away for an all-time high. Experts say the record could break in just a few days.

