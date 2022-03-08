Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Drivers search for other transportation as gas prices reach record numbers

Driving alternatives as gas prices rise
By Noelle Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You may be thinking about ditching your car as gas prices reach record highs.

Local bicycle and motorcycle shop owners say they expect drivers to park their 4 wheels in favor of 2 wheels.

“Gas is like the biggest thing,” Kit Cameron, Co-Owner of Law Bikes LLC said. “People do not want to be stuck at home they want to go out and travel.”

Cameron said he expects motorcycle sales to pick up this year, as gas prices recently hit a national cost of $4 a gallon.

“These things get like 30 plus miles per gallon and as much as gas is going to cost, that a bonus,” Cameron said.

He said summer is normally a busy season for him and his team. This time around they are preparing for customers a bit early.

“Before summer gets here, because I think the gas prices are still going to go up,” Cameron said.

According to AAA, Illinois has the highest gas prices in the Heartland at $4.30.

Kentucky is not far behind at $3.81.

Missouri’s average is $3.63, with several counties in southeast Missouri with some of the highest costs in the state.

“What we’re really seeing a lot of surges in eclectic bikes, or electric assist bikes,” Don Hinkebein, manager of Cape Bicycle Cycling and Fitness said.

He explained a lot of his customers have a short commute to work, and cycling is a much cheaper alternative.

“This bike here is really a car replacement,” Hinkebein said. “We had not seen a surge in sales lie that since the early 1970s, with the first gasoline crisis”

He said as gas continues to spike, he hopes to see more people look for other ways to get to the places they need to be.

“Not only to replace cars but to more help transportation,” Hinkebein said.

According to CBS News, gas is just pennies away for an all-time high. Experts say the record could break in just a few days.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high
Parts of western Kentucky and western Tennessee are under a Tornado Watch until 7 a.m. on Monday.
First Alert: Storms overnight in the Heartland
Today, there will be low-lying areas that have standing water due to the heavy rain. Watch out...
First Alert: Much colder and drier this evening

Latest News

The Downtown Sikeston St. Patrick's Day Festival and Homebrew Competition will be in Legion...
Sikeston St. Patrick’s Day Festival postponed due to weather
Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.
National Weather Service confirms tornado Sunday night in northern Arkansas
MMA fight scheduled at A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
MMA fans to flock to Cape Girardeau for Cage of Honor 85
MMA fight scheduled at A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
MMA fans to flock to Cape Girardeau for Cage of Honor 85
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects