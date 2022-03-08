A few light showers south tonight. Warmer through Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. This evening we will continue to see clouds thicken as a disturbance moves south of the Heartland. It will be close enough for our southeastern counties to receive a little light rain overnight. There is a small chance we could see a wet snowflake mix in but with temperatures well above freezing, no travel impact will occur. Lows by morning will be in the lower 30s north to the upper 30s south.

Wednesday will become mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 50s across much of the area.

As we head towards the end of the week, big changes will head towards the Heartland. First we will see a mild day with sunshine on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s. On Friday a strong cold front will move through the area bringing much colder weather as well as a chance of accumulating snow late Friday. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.