Heartland Votes
Advertisement

She flew to Hawaii from Kyiv for a funeral. A day later, Russia’s invasion began.

She hasn't returned to Ukraine and is now drumming up community help for refugees.
By Rick Daysog and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Alena Zhura and her 6-year-old daughter traveled from her hometown of Kyiv to Hawaii last month for her ex-husband Jensen Wakayama’s funeral.

The day after Wakayama’s services, Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I just started crying immediately because I realized what it means and what was going to happen next - and how much pain and destruction,” Zhura said. “I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep ... I sent all the money I had on my credit card to the Ukrainian military.”

She told Hawaii News Now her father is still in Kyiv, and many of her friends are volunteering with the war effort by feeding the Ukrainian military and helping others escape the country.

She initially planned to fly back to Poland near the Ukrainian border later this month so she could help refugees who fled her country.

But Zhura, who worked for a real estate company in Kyiv, now believes she can help more by being in Hawaii and raising money for humanitarian purposes.

She said she hopes to work with Ukrainian nationals, local elected officials and Hawaii businesses to that end.

Hawaii residents can help by donating money for food, clothing and medical supplies, she said.

“They’re hungry and scared so there are children who need medical care,” she said.

Zhura added that she still hopes to return to Kyiv soon to help rebuild her country.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of western Kentucky and western Tennessee are under a Tornado Watch until 7 a.m. on Monday.
First Alert: Storms overnight in the Heartland
Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
Today, there will be low-lying areas that have standing water due to the heavy rain. Watch out...
First Alert: Much colder and drier this evening