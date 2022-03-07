Heartland Votes
Registration open for free day camp for grieving children, teens

According to a news release from Mercy Health Hospice, Camp Robin's name honors a Lourdes...
According to a news release from Mercy Health Hospice, Camp Robin’s name honors a Lourdes Hospital hospice patient who passed away in 2005 at the age of 13.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Registration is open for a free day camp for grieving children and teens in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

“Camp Robin provides children, teens and their parents with education, support and counseling in a setting that helps them build skills and find inner strength as they cope with grief from the loss of a family member or friend,” Shannah Poindexter, Mercy Health Home Care community liaison, said in a news release. “It features therapeutic activities including arts and crafts, story and letter writing and a memorial service in a safe environment to help children ages 4-17 deal with grief. Sessions available to parents and guardians include ‘How to Help Yourself’ and ‘Helping Children Grieve.’”

The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at its new location, Relevant Church, located at 3425 Oak St. in Paducah.

Registration is open until April 20.

You can call 270-416-3636, email Melinda Dew at mdew@mercy.com or online.

According to a news release from Mercy Health Hospice, Camp Robin’s name honors a Lourdes Hospital hospice patient who passed away in 2005 at the age of 13.

