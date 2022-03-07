Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rain Moving Out-Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Monday

Near average temps this week....
Your First Alert morning forecast on 3/7.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Storms and rain will continue to move off to the east during the morning hours. There will be low lying areas that have standing water due to the heavy rain.

Watch out for flooding in low lying areas and over some roads. Cloudy skies will sit with us for most of the day. We may get lucky and see a few peaks of

sunshine by the afternoon, but it will not be warm. A cold front will bring in cooler air behind it causing temperatures to drop through the day. Most areas will be

in the lower 40s by the afternoon. Plan on breezy winds out of the northwest today that can gust between 20-25mph. This will make it feel like the 30s at times during the morning.

Cooler temperatures will stay around over the next several days with the 40s and 50s.A weak system to our south could bring a few showers to out southern counties Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A stronger system looks to bring a mixture of rain and snow on Friday heading into the weekend. This means winter isn’t over yet!

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of western Kentucky and western Tennessee are under a Tornado Watch until 7 a.m. on Monday.
First Alert: Storms overnight in the Heartland
Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
Today, there will be low-lying areas that have standing water due to the heavy rain. Watch out...
First Alert: Much colder and drier this evening

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The cooler weather will last through tomorrow.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry weather expected for the next few days
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 3/7.
First Alert noon forecast 3/7
Your First Alert morning forecast on 3/7.
First Alert morning forecast 3/7