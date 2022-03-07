Rain Moving Out-Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Monday

Storms and rain will continue to move off to the east during the morning hours. There will be low lying areas that have standing water due to the heavy rain.

Watch out for flooding in low lying areas and over some roads. Cloudy skies will sit with us for most of the day. We may get lucky and see a few peaks of

sunshine by the afternoon, but it will not be warm. A cold front will bring in cooler air behind it causing temperatures to drop through the day. Most areas will be

in the lower 40s by the afternoon. Plan on breezy winds out of the northwest today that can gust between 20-25mph. This will make it feel like the 30s at times during the morning.

Cooler temperatures will stay around over the next several days with the 40s and 50s.A weak system to our south could bring a few showers to out southern counties Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A stronger system looks to bring a mixture of rain and snow on Friday heading into the weekend. This means winter isn’t over yet!

-Lisa

