Potholes cause billion dollars of damage to vehicles in 2021

Potholes and damaging vehicles
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We all know what they are and probably have driven over a couple of them this year. Potholes are a nuisance to drivers on the road and can even damage your car.

According to AAA, new data shows that potholes in 2021 caused 26.5 billion dollars in related vehicle repairs.

A new survey from AAA even found that last year that 1 in 10 drivers hit a pothole to where is did damage to get it fixed. The cost was an estimated $600 for the average repair.

Cape Girardeau’s Plaza Tire Store Manager Glenn Lewis said they’ve seen a lot of people come in with damage to their vehicles due to potholes.

“It can actually do quite a bit of damage depending on which wheel actually gets the damage,” Lewis said. “Obviously it could break the wheel, damage the wheel where they would have to purchase a new wheel. Usually if a pothole damages a wheel that bad, they usually end up buying a new tire.”

Lewis said it’s hard to miss those potholes while you’re driving sometimes.

“It just depends on where you’re at,” Lewis said. “I mean sometimes it’s inevitable, you’re not going to be able to avoid the pothole just because how big they might be. Drive slowly, be careful of your surroundings when avoiding potholes.”

Lewis said it’s always good to make sure you also check your tire pressure and wheel alignments as well.

