Heartland truckers react to D.C. Truck Convoy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday morning, hundreds of truckers reached their destination in Washington, D.C. after passing through Missouri and Illinois earlier this week, all in an effort to reverse COVID-19 mandates.

Heartland truckers say they hope it makes a difference.

“I’m at a point where I’m about to park my truck,” Albed Sheed, one trucker said.

Sheed has 10 years’ experience in the trucking industry. He said costs are increasing, but his pay is the same.

He said he is hoping truckers’ protests at the Capitol spark some change, but he is expecting the opposite.

“I don’t see anything coming out of this protest, I think it’s going to bring attention to the issues that are plaguing us truckers,” Sheed said.

CBS News reported Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved assistance from D.C. Metro PD, and up to 700 National Guard personnel to help control traffic.

Trucker Chris Lewis said they will need it.

“I know that the amount of traffic that’s in D.C. on a normal day, it’s going to create the slow roll,” Lewis said.

Lewis owns Lewis Trucking of Jackson Inc.

He has been in the trucking industry for 30 years.

He said the recent rules set can be hard for dome truckers to deal with.

“At the end of the line it’s always delivered by a trucker. So, everything that we use, consume, is delivered by truckers,” Lewis said.

Like Sheed, he believes it will put a spotlight on truckers.

“People are going to be aware that, hey they are there,” Lewis said.

