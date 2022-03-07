U.S. 62 open at 4-5 mile marker in Carlisle Co. after flash flooding

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S. 62 reopened at the 4 to 5 mile marker.

They said according to the Carlisle County Highway Maintenance Crew, water over the road signs have been removed. They were placed from U.S. 62 at the 4-5 mile marker in Carlisle County in the west Fork Creek Bottom between Bardwell and the KY 121 intersection.

Floodwaters have since dropped off the roadway.

They say Carlisle County also reported a tree down. However, KYTC personnel couldn’t find it.

They said if you encounter a downed tree or water over the road on a state highway, take note of the specific location with a landmark, crossroad or mile point and report it to your local 911 call center as quickly as possible.

The Transportation Cabinet also reminded motorists to turn around, don’t drown. As little as 6 inches of running water can knock you off your feet or push your vehicle off the road.

