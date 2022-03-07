Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Branson, Missouri entertainer received his sentence after pleading guilty in a fraud scheme case.

A judge sentenced James Patrick Garrett, 65, of Branson to probation for five years. He must also pay restitution to victims and a fine of $52,000. In a plea deal, Garrett admitted to stealing more than $85,000 from hundreds of his audience members who donated to his non-existent charity for foster children. Investigators say the fraud scheme lasted from March 2016 to August 2020.

“The Branson Police Department is always looking out for the best interest of our residents and visitors,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews. “We initiated this investigation and presented it to our federal partners at the United States Secret Service last year. They adopted the case and were successful in presenting it to the U.S. Attorney for prosecution. These kinds of relationships and partnerships help us protect our community and the values Branson is known for.”

Garrett performed the John Denver Tribute at the Branson IMAX. The show, which Garrett performed approximately six days a week throughout a year, consists of musicians covering songs made popular by the late John Denver and other classic country artists.

On Nov. 3, 2012, Garrett created Diamond Jym Ranch, Inc., with himself as president and a member of its board of directors. According to its articles of incorporation, Diamond Jym Ranch was ostensibly created for “the purpose of establishing homes for displaced or homeless boys or girls, to provide training and education for such children, to provide them with food, lodging, and well being.”

After each John Denver Tribute, investigators say Garrett solicited members of his audience to donate to Diamond Jym Ranch. They say Garrett falsely told audiences he had created homes for foster children in Branson and Texas. Garrett told audience members their donations to Diamond Jym Ranch would go to support the foster homes and to support foster children. Prosecutors say none of those claims were true and Garrett knew they were false at the time he made the representations.

Investigators say Garrett placed a donation box at the exit of the theatre where he performed the John Denver Tribute. Hundreds of audience members left their donations in the donation box. Investigators say Garrett also directed audience members who wanted to make monthly or regular donations to Diamond Jym Ranch to mail their checks to his home address in Branson.

Investigators say he admitted he used the money raised for his living expenses, which included frequently dining out at Branson restaurants, credit card debt, rent, taxes, mortgage.

