Iowa man dies in weather-related crash in Calloway County, Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Iowa man died in a weather-related crash in western Kentucky early Monday morning.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a single-vehicle tractor trailer crash on Highway 641 South around 4 a.m. on March 7 and found the SEMI overturned near Phillips Drive.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation indicated 68-year-old Bernie Reid, of Waterloo, Iowa, was going northbound on Highway 641 with a load of logs when the vehicle left the road. They said they believe the crash was related to heavy rain and strong winds.

The tractor trailer overturned and Reid was ejected.

According to the sheriff’s office, he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Reid was pronounced dead at the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Fire Rescue and Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services.

