Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday afternoon, March 7.

The briefing will be at 3 p.m.

He will provide the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, including vaccinations and boosters.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of March 4, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 2,076 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional deaths.

The current positivity rate is 6.49 percent.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.