Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3pm
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday afternoon, March 7.
The briefing will be at 3 p.m.
He will provide the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, including vaccinations and boosters.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky
As of March 4, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 2,076 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional deaths.
The current positivity rate is 6.49 percent.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.