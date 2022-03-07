Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. churches use cooking to bring community together

Church meals in southeast Missouri
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAISY, Mo. (KFVS) - Some churches in southeast Missouri decided to cook for the community on Sunday.

Each of them had different food items available, but they all brought out the community to take part in having a meal.

We caught up with people in Daisy at the New Salem United Methodist Church. They said it’s nice to be able to see all the friendly faces.

“The camaraderie, the fellowship, it’s wonderful,” New Salem UMC Pastor Kathleen Myers said. “You can hear the chatter. They’re having a good time while serving the community as well. So it’s a fun time for all of us.”

Money raised goes back into the church for programs throughout the year.

“We’re expanding our children’s program,” Myers said. “We just now started Sunday school for all age groups, for everyone no matter what your age. From the little bitty guys, infants on up to our seniors. So we’re so excited.”

New Salem United Methodist Church’s next community meal will be in the fall.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of western Kentucky and western Tennessee are under a Tornado Watch until 7 a.m. on Monday.
First Alert: Storms overnight in the Heartland
Two patients were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on N. Kingshighway involving two vehicles
From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
Today, there will be low-lying areas that have standing water due to the heavy rain. Watch out...
First Alert: Much colder and drier this evening

Latest News

From left: Trey Williams and Tyler Parker were arrested after officers served a search warrant...
2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting
FEMA is looking to hire temporary workers in western Ky.
FEMA hiring tornado recovery workers in western Ky.
An Iowa man died in a weather-related crash in western Kentucky early Monday morning.
Iowa man dies in weather-related crash in Calloway County, Ky.
According to a news release from Mercy Health Hospice, Camp Robin’s name honors a Lourdes...
Registration open for free day camp for grieving children, teens
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring to fill temporary positions in the...
FEMA hiring temporary positions for tornado recovery