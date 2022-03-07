Southeast Mo. churches use cooking to bring community together

DAISY, Mo. (KFVS) - Some churches in southeast Missouri decided to cook for the community on Sunday.

Each of them had different food items available, but they all brought out the community to take part in having a meal.

We caught up with people in Daisy at the New Salem United Methodist Church. They said it’s nice to be able to see all the friendly faces.

“The camaraderie, the fellowship, it’s wonderful,” New Salem UMC Pastor Kathleen Myers said. “You can hear the chatter. They’re having a good time while serving the community as well. So it’s a fun time for all of us.”

Money raised goes back into the church for programs throughout the year.

“We’re expanding our children’s program,” Myers said. “We just now started Sunday school for all age groups, for everyone no matter what your age. From the little bitty guys, infants on up to our seniors. So we’re so excited.”

New Salem United Methodist Church’s next community meal will be in the fall.

