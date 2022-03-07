First Alert: Much colder and drier this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some parts of the Heartland are about 30 degrees colder than 24 hours ago.

The chilly air will settle over the area tonight. Lows tonight will dip into the 20s and 30s.

Dry weather expected on Tuesday, but there will be passing clouds.

High temperatures will be below average, only hitting the 40s and lower 50s across the area.

There is a small chance of a few light rain showers Tuesday evening into early Wednesday from the Bootheel into parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. Most of the Heartland will remain dry.

There is a system we are watching for Friday that could bring snowfall back to much of the area.

Too soon to talk about amounts but something to watch closely if you are traveling.

Storm damage

Overnight storms led to tornado warnings for some parts of the Heartland.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported power lines down and some roof damage on Route FF in New Madrid County.

Several power lines were blown down and a few buildings sustained roof damage from storms early this morning on Route FF, three miles south of U.S. 60, in New Madrid County. #mowx pic.twitter.com/RR9NSBzQQz — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) March 7, 2022

Ky. flooded roads

Today, there will be low-lying areas that have standing water due to the heavy rain. Watch out for flooding over some roads.

Crittenden Co.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED due to Ohio River floodwaters covering KY 91 at the Kentucky Landing - Estimated duration is sometime on March 8 or 9

KY 91 is CLOSED due to river flooding from the 15mm to 15.7mm at the Cave-in-Rock Ferry landing - Signs and Barricades Posted

KY 135/Carrsville-Tolu Road is CLOSED at the 4.15mm at the Barnetts Branch

Bridge in Sawmill Hollow between KY 297 and KY 723 – Signs Posted

Fulton Co.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to Mississippi River floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing - Estimated until sometime around March 12

KY1354 is CLOSED at the 0.0mm to the 0.43mm between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing at Hickman - Signs Posted

KY 1129/Adams Rd is CLOSED at the 8 to 9mm just West of KY 239 near Rush Creek - Signs Posted

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom east of Cayce

KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 3mm between KY 781 and KY 94

Livingston Co.

KY 137/River Road is CLOSED from the 5.5 to 15mm between Bayou and KY 133 at Berry’s Ferry Landing - Signs & Barricades Posted

KY 917/Tucker Temple Rd is CLOSED at the 7 to 7.5mm north of Iuka- Signs & Barricades Posted

Lyon Co.

KY 1943/Skinframe Creek Road is CLOSED at mile point 3.4 at the Skinframe Creek Bridge - Signs posted

Hickman Co.

KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area - signs posted

McCracken Co.

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection - signs posted

