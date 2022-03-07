Heartland Votes
FEMA hiring temporary positions for tornado recovery

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring to fill temporary positions in the...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The federal government needs workers in Kentucky.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring to fill temporary positions in the Commonwealth in Mayfield, Hopkinsville and Frankfort to help with recovery from the December 10 tornadoes.

The temporary positions are for four months, but could be extended up to a year depending on the need.

Starting pay ranges from about $16 up to $45 an hour.

Kentuckians interested in the positions can apply online at usajobs.gov.

The postings will close March 14.

