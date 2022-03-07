Dry weather expected for the next few days

Some parts of the Heartland are about 30 degrees colder than 24 hours ago. The chilly air will settle over the area tonight. Lows tonight will dip into the 20s and 30s. Dry weather expected on Tuesday, but there will be passing clouds. High temperatures will be below average, only hitting the 40s and lower 50s across the area. There is a small chance of a few light rain showers Tuesday evening into early Wednesday from the Bootheel into parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. Most of the Heartland will remain dry. There is a system we are watching for Friday that could bring snowfall back to much of the area. Too soon to talk about amounts but something to watch closely if you are traveling.

