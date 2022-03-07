The cooler weather will last through tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. The strong cold front that brought rough weather with it last night has pushed well south and east of the Heartland today. Temperatures are much cooler today, running 20 to 25 degrees colder than this time yesterday. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will slowly fall through the 40s and into the upper 30s. Lows by morning will range from the middle 20s north to near 30 south.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool across the Heartland. There will be a slim chance for a light shower in our far southern counties late tomorrow into tomorrow evening. Highs tomorrow afternoon will range from the middle 40s north to near 50 south.

Temperatures will warm back into the middle and upper 50s by the middle of the week before our next strong front moves into the area. This front, scheduled on Friday, will bring much colder weather along with a chance of rain and snow.

