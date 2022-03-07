Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the sun rose Monday morning, cleanup got underway Monday morning after severe weather made its way through Northeast Arkansas.

Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade. (KAIT-TV)

According to Sharp County Dispatch, storms that moved through Sunday night injured at least five people.

Sheriff Mark Counts said four people suffered minor injuries after a tornado touched down around 8 p.m. March 7.

A home near Bear Creek Road was destroyed and several trees were blown over in the area, he said.

The Evening Shade, Cave City, and Sydney Fire Departments responded to rescue victims and clear debris. The county’s office of emergency management, along with the Izard County Rescue Team assisted.

Sharp County Judge Gene Moore said emergency crews headed to the Evening Shade area to check on people who might be injured.

One of the homes hit on Strawberry River Road pic.twitter.com/TEuIvzACAJ — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) March 7, 2022

Moore said crews had trouble responding due to trees being down.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reported outages in the Sage area. No reports of injuries in that area, yet.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, Entergy Arkansas reported 2,820 customers were without power.

Electric companies are working to restore power across Arkansas.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said a deputy spotted a funnel cloud around 8:15 p.m., March 6 on Highway 115 near Stokes.

The storm destroyed two chicken houses on Highway 231, east of Highway 93, he said, adding numerous downed trees and power lines. However, no injuries were reported.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m. Sunday that there were reports of barns, sheds and trees down in the county but no reports of houses damaged.

No damage was reported in either Craighead or Lawrence counties due to the storm.

