2 arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. after officers serve search warrant in connection with Alton, Ill. shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested on Friday, March 4 after officers served a search warrant in connection with a shooting in Alton, Illinois.

Trey Williams, 22, from Riverside, Calif., and Tyler Parker, 21, from Godfrey, Ill., were each arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Williams’ bond was set at $15,000 surety and Parker’s bond was set at $25,000 surety. They both posted bond.

According to deputies, a third arrest was made on an unrelated juvenile warrant from Madison County, Ill.

Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a home on Cedar Hills Lane, north of Cape Girardeau city limits. Officers were looking for any evidence that may be connected to a recent shooting in Alton, Ill.

They were assisted by multiple jurisdictions, including the Alton, Ill. Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies say more arrests are possible.

