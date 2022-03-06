Heartland Votes
Schnucks no longer requiring masks at majority of locations

Schnucks announced that they have updated their mask requirements to align with the CDC’s new COVID-19 Community Level assessment tool.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - After the recent announcement by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on Friday, Schnucks has announced that masks will no longer be required by customers, employees and vendors at a majority of the locations.

“Customers, teammates, and vendors who are not under a government mask mandate and not in a county identified as high risk according to the current CDC Community Level assessment tool will no longer be required to wear masks,” explained Schnucks Vice President of Asset Protection, Mason Keller. “We welcome anyone to continue to wear a mask based on their personal comfort level and we will continue to offer complimentary masks at all of our locations.”

Customers who visit Schnucks that are located in a “high risk” level as identified by the CDC tool will continue to be strongly recommended to wear a mask.

Teammates and vendors at the following locations will be required to wear a mask, which currently includes:

  • Carbondale (915 West Main Street, Carbondale, IL)
  • Darmstadt (600 East Boonville-New Harmony Road, Evansville, IN)
  • Evansville North (3700 First Avenue, Evansville, IN)
  • Evansville West (4500 West Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, IN)
  • Green River (3501 N. Green River Road, Evansville, IN)
  • Lawndale (5000 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN)
  • Newburgh (8301 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, IN)

Schnucks says it will continue to comply with all government mask mandates, which currently includes stores in St. Louis city.

Teammates, vendors, and customers at the following locations will be required to wear a mask while the mandate remains in effect:

  • Arsenal (5055 Arsenal Street)
  • City Plaza (3431 Union Blvd.)
  • Downtown (315 N. 9th Street)
  • Gravois (7450 Hampton Avenue)
  • Hampton Village (60 Hampton Village Plaza)
  • Lindell (4171 Lindell Blvd.)
  • Loughborough (1020 Loughborough Avenue)
  • South City (3430 South Grand Avenue)

Customers can also opt to utilize Schnucks Delivers for curbside pickup at available locations or choose to have orders delivered to their homes by visiting SchnucksDelivers.com.

